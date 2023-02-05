Vote PDP, Atiku to restore your hope, Gombe PDP Guber candidate urges Nigerians

By Samuel Luka

Ahead of the February Presidential election, Nigerians, particularly Gombe state people have been urged to vote for the Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in order to have their hopes restored.

Speaking during the final leg of his campaign tour across the state yesterday, the Gombe state Governorship candidate of the PDP, Muhammed Jibrin assured residents in the state that a PDP-led government championed by Atiku Abubakar is going to restore their hopes.

A press statement made available to our Correspondent , said that the Guber candidate maintained that, if elected, Atiku, himself and all other candidates of the PDP are going to restore the hopes and aspirations of the people through the cardinal points of security, unity and most importantly the prosperity of the people.

In the press statement, Deputy Director General Atiku/Barde Campaign Council Gombe State, Junaidu Usman, noted that the State Stadium was full to the brim with jubilant supporters and well-wishers applauding the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial candidate, Muhammed Jibrin as he concluded his campaign tour ahead of the 2023.

“Members say they have identified the problems of the people through its interactions with the people at its ward-to-ward meeting in the state and assured it would tackle their needs”, the DG said.

“The party acknowledged the huge support it is gathering from all parts of the state, indicating Atiku Abubakar and other aspirants in the party would get the votes in the next general elections”, he added.

He further explained, “a throng of people filled the grounds of the Emir of Gombe Palace as the Peoples Democratic Party reaches the climax of its ward-to-ward consultations for its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar and all other candidates vying for various elective positions in the state”.

“Members outline the current conditions of the people as a result of the ward-to-ward consultation”, he said.

The DG attributed such massive turn out at the campaign venue to believe by the party supporters that PDP would restore their hopes and aspirations.

He said, as the party concluded its ward to ward meeting with the people, it is highly expected that it is going to yield dividends for the party with positive results after the elections.

