Vote for people you can trust, Obi tells Cross Riverians

BY IDONGESIT INYANG

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has charged Nigerians to vote only for people they can trust, especially in the areas of security and unity.

Addressing a mammoth crowd at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar, Cross River State, on Wednesday, Obi asked Nigerians to trust him, assuring that Nigeria shall once again experience security and togetherness during his reign as the next president.

While calling for love with one another, Obi said that there shall not be any more police brutality as well as strike in Nigerian Universities when he takes over the leadership of the country come 2023.

There will also be respect for the rule of law, the former governor of Anambra state opined adding that under him as the next president, Nigeria will move from consumption to production as a means of alleviating poverty in the land.

He said that cocoa that is produced in Cross River, “shall be processed here” while “tourism shall work again in the state” with the resumption of Tinapa business resort in the state.

Speaking, Professor Pat Utomi, told the Obidients supporters that a new Nigeria is possible and that, shall begin with the people who came out in their large number to receive the Obi’s entourage.

Utomi, who thanked Cross Riverians for the warmed reception, added that the present leaders in the country do not care enough and so, the people should get their PVCs ready to change them.

The state chairman of the party, Mr.Ogar Osim, in his welcome remarks, assured Obi that Cross River shall vote for him for a change come next year explaining that it is the Labour Party presidential candidate that has come to rescue Nigeria.

