Vote APC top to bottom: Ribadu urges Adamawa voters

Tom Garba

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa State has called on the electorates to get their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) ready for the victory of party candidates during the forthcoming General elections.

Mustapha Ribadu, APC Organizing Secretary made the call while celebrating the victory of Yola-South Local Government party executives at the Appeal Court.

He said their PVCs are the keys to APC victory from National down to state assembly elections in the country.

“If you can not exercise your right by voting the right people for good governance then you are encouraging bad people to lead the affairs of our country and the state.

“And at the end you should not complain about the bad governance that things are not going right.

“We have credible candidates; for presidential we have Bola Tinibu, Sen. Aishatu Binani, Governorship candidate, senate positions, members of national and state assembly kindly vote for them for more dividend of democracy”, he said.

According to him, in Adamawa Yola-South is home of APC hence the need to continue working as one family to be able to deliver APC from top to bottom.

In his response, the new chairman of APC in Yola South, Bingel appreciated support from all stakeholders and urged them to continue working for the party down to grassroots for the victory of Tinibu, Binani and other party candidates.

He advised them not to engage in anti party activities for any reason for the APC to take over the Governorship position in the state and make history of having the first female Governor in Nigeria.

“Let’s do our best to ensure that we succeed as one family so as for us to reap the benefits of democracy together at the end, but if you embark on anti party you will regret your actions which we are not praying”, he said.

