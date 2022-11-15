Visa crisis: Air Peace suspends Dubai operations Nov. 22

By Chukwuemeke Iwelunmo

Due to the non-issuance of visas to Nigerians by the government of the United Arab Emirates, UAE, Air Peace has announced, it will suspend all its operations in Dubai effective from Tuesday, November 22, 2022, till further notice, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

In a statement, the airline says, “This is consequent upon the persisting non-issuance of visas to Nigerian travellers by the government of the United Arab Emirates and the accompanying inconveniences”.

READ ALSO: Innocent Ezeokafor dies days after release from.

The airline has promised to provide further updates as the situation progresses.

According to the airline, “Air Peace has been operating into UAE even with the country’s recent travel restrictions, but given the heightening hurdles Nigerian travellers are facing in accessing the country, it has become imperative that we halt our operations to that destination”.

Management of Air Peace has urged passengers whose flights are affected by this development can mail our Call Center Team- callcenter@flyairpeace.com- to attend to their concerns.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...