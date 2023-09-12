Viral Video: Harmony Garden owner Mr Ibile refutes land grabbing allegations

…Issues 7-Day ultimatum for proof

In a new development regarding a viral video circulating on social media, the legal team of Saheed Mosadoluwa, also known as Ibile, a prominent figure in Lagos’ Harmony Gardens, has unequivocally denounced the video’s content as a complete fabrication.

The video, titled ‘Man Narrates How Lagos Land Grabber, Saheed ‘Ibile’ (Mosadoluwa) Invaded His Site,’ depicts Shamsudeen Oluwo, also known as Ese Olobo, narrating an alleged invasion by Mosadoluwa and his men.

During a joint press briefing held by Mosadoluwa’s legal team in Abuja, Yakubu Eleto (Esq), head of chambers at Yakubu Eleto Chambers, declared, “We wish to set the record straight and clarify to the public what actually transpired and how it reached that level.

“The video is a deliberate attempt to tarnish the reputation of Saheed Ibile, who is actually the victim in this case.”

In the same breath, Shamsudeen Olaleye, Esq., founding partner of Shamsudeen Olaleye & Co., challenged the video’s narrator to substantiate his allegations with concrete evidence within a span of seven days.

This includes providing proof of the people allegedly buried and the locations where they were purportedly exhumed, as shown in the video.

“Failure to provide such evidence will result in legal prosecution. We urge the public to verify information before sharing or commenting on it,” added

“This is another example of how land grabbers in Epe and Ibeju are inciting the public against the Nigerian police,” he said.

According to Mosadoluwa’s legal team, the original video depicted their client and his men, accompanied by police escorts, overpowering and apprehending the narrator following a confrontation.

They assert that the police were carrying out their lawful duties and did not discharge any shots at innocent individuals.

“The police officers risked their lives to protect Saheed Ibile from harm and ensured that justice was served,” Barr. Eleto emphasized.

The case is currently sub judice, pending before a Chief Magistrate Court in Yaba, Lagos State.

However, Mosadoluwa’s legal team has expressed their readiness to be investigated by any police formation in Nigeria, except for CP Idowu Omohunwa and CSP Jejeloye, accusing them of pursuing a vendetta against their client.

Despite the ongoing court case, Ibile’s team remains confident about the outcome.

“As the legal proceedings continue, Saheed Mosadoluwa’s team maintains that justice will prevail in his favor,” said Barr. Olaleye.

While hoping that their response will shed light on the true story behind the video and clear their client’s reputation, the legal team implored the public to share their explanation of the video to counter the “evil agenda of the rumour peddlers and their sponsors.”