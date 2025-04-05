Village head bemoans Gov Alia’s inaction as gunmen hijack bus, kidnap passengers

By Kingsley Chukwuka

The President of Ochetoha K’Idoma youth wing, Mike Magaji, has decried the inaction of the Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia, over the incessant killings and kidnapping in the State, since assuming office.

Magaji’s reaction was coming after the popular Benue bus Link, was hijacked by gunmen and all passengers kidnapped.

Magaji said the Governor has neither made a strong comment nor taken a decisive decision to tackle the horrifying incident in the State.

He said the Fulani militia has taken over the State, unlike during the former governor Ortom’s administration, where the Fulanis were on the run.

Our correspondent noted that the passenger bus was hijacked on Thursday night, at Otukpo LGA of the State, the driver killed and passengers taken to an unknown destination, to be released after ransom is paid.

The assailants ambushed the bus along the highway, fatally shooting the driver before forcibly taking the passengers into the bush. However, a young boy was reportedly spared by the kidnappers.

Magaji said authorities are yet to issue an official statement on the incident, but security agencies have been alerted and are said to be tracking the whereabouts of the victims.

“It is heartbreaking that our people continue to live in fear while the government remains silent. How many more lives must be lost before decisive action is taken?

“The governor’s visit to Otukpo was a disappointment. Our people expected leadership, not vague reassurances. We need a clear plan to end these attacks.

“The government must rise up to its responsibilities. We cannot continue to mourn our people daily while those in power look the other way”, he said.