Victory for Maria Mutadiua as she attends son’s late Quinton’s funeral – Mabel oboh

In the face of overwhelming adversity, Maria Mutadiua has emerged victorious, standing tall against the storms that threatened to shatter her world. Today, as she attends her beloved son Quinton’s funeral, her heart carries the weight of both sorrow and triumph. Even as she faced the height of hostility at the funeral church service with her solidarity supporters.

The journey to this moment has been marked by pain, confusion, and the relentless pursuit of justice. For 12 long years, Maria fought against the tide, her son Quinton taken away from her, lost in a system that seemed indifferent to a mother’s desperate plea. The pain of being denied access to say goodbye to her own flesh and blood, compounded by the allegations of neglect and abandonment, cast shadows over Maria’s soul.

Neil and Mark Smith, the foster parents who played a role, became central figures in this heartbreaking saga. Maria, with unwavering determination, alleged that they were responsible for the decision to exclude her from the funeral, leaving her unable to bid a final farewell to her son. The pain ran deep as she discovered her son’s struggles, his yearning for true love, and the heartbreaking revelation that he had been trying to escape the darkness since the tender age of twelve.

Amid this anguish, Maria found allies in the form of Josephine Oboh-MacLeod and the JOM Charity SCIO. Their unwavering support became a beacon of hope, a glimmer of light in Maria’s darkest hours. Together, they fought for justice, for the right to give Quinton the farewell he deserved. They fought and won the fight to attend Quinton’s funeral. These selected women draped in black to show the solidarity of motherhood.

Mabel Oboh, the Human Rights and Communication Coordinator for Jom Charity, provided further insights that added a pivotal dimension to the unfolding story. “Maria has made the decision to take this matter to court so that justice will come to her after 14 years of not being granted any access to her children.” The decision to go to court seeks to unravel the circumstances surrounding the separation of Maria from her children, bringing to light the shadows that have haunted her for over a decade.

In a powerful call to action, Mabel urged, “We will keep the momentum going and fight for Justice for Maria Quinton and all of Maria‘s children who have been denied family love and unity” The rallying cry echoed not just for Maria’s son but for all the mothers and children who have faced the cruelty of separation.

As Maria walks into the funeral, her heart is heavy with grief, it also carries the weight of gratitude and determination, welcome or not. She thanks JOM Charity, Josephine Oboh-MacLeod, Olivia Ndoti, and the relentless Mabel Oboh for their tireless efforts in seeking justice. With the decision to take the matter to court, Maria’s journey becomes not just a personal pursuit but a beacon of hope for countless others facing similar battles.

Today, as she stands tall at the crossroads of sorrow and victory, Maria Mutadiua is not alone. She is surrounded by those who believed in her cause, who fought alongside her, and who made the impossible possible. The funeral becomes a bittersweet culmination of a journey fraught with pain, resilience, and a relentless pursuit of justice.

In her gratitude, Maria extends her heartfelt thanks to the supporters from all nationalities and around the world who stood by her side. With an excellent solicitor by her side and the echoes of justice reverberating, Maria takes a step forward into the unknown, carrying Quinton’s memory in her heart. The story of Maria Mutadiua is not just one of loss but a testament to the strength that emerges from the depths of despair—a story of a mother who, against all odds, triumphs in the pursuit of justice and love. Mabel Oboh added, that our fight to get justice for Maria is a war for the oppressed and voiceless.