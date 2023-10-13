Victimisation of Nigerians in Ethiopia: House summons Minister, Chairman NIDCOM

By Tom Okpe

The House of Representatives has resolved to invite the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Yusuf Tuggar and Chairman of the Nigerian Diaspora Commission, (NIDCOM) Abike Dabiri-Erewa to brief lawmakers on alleged maltreatment of Nigerians in Adis-Ababa, Ethiopia.

This is also, to show preventive measures, taken to protect Nigerians and air travelers to the Eastern African country, Ethiopia.

This was sequel to a motion moved by the House Minority Leader, Rep Kingsley Chinda and 10 others on the ‘Need to Investigate Alleged Victimisation and Maltreatment of Nigerians in Addis Ababa, Ethopia,’ on Thursday at plenary.

In his Lead debate, Chinda noted that the alleged incidence of victimisation, maltreatment and forced imprisonment of Nigerians, including air travelers, in Addis Ababa.

The Minority Leader said, one Dr Paul Ezike in a ‘safe our soul message’ circulated a message at the instance of a Nigerian, allegedly arrested and put in Ethiopian prison.

He said some Nigerians are currently serving at the Chaota Maximum Security and other prisons in Ethiopia most of whom are travelers that use the Ethiopian Airport as a transit point where they are indiscriminately arrested at the Ethiopian Airport in Addis Ababa, taken to the hospital and forcefully injected with some substances and later taken to the prison facilities.

He therefore, called for the protection of Nigerians in Addis Ababa, other parts of the world and the air travelers and, given the same protection given to foreigners who live in Nigeria.

“Aware that 250 Nigerians are currently serving prison terms in Ethiopia as a result of frequent attack and may die in prison, if urgent steps are not taken to save them.

“Also aware that these Nigerians are not only poorly treated, but are also subjected to very agonizing conditions, poor feeding and without medication.

“Cognisant that the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) joined the rest of Africa to sign a remarkable Trade Agreement for the continent and the fact that Nigerians are industrious entrepreneurs and have spent years transacting business in Addis Ababa and air travelers contributing to their economy,” he stated.

Rep Chinda expressed worry that if early interventions and diplomatic measures are not taken by the Nigerian Government to check the incessant attacks on Nigerian in Addis Ababa, air travelers would be at risk.

The lawmakers unanimously adopted the motion and mandated the Committees on Diaspora, Foreign Affairs and Human Rights to engage the relevant agencies and report back within three weeks for further legislative action.

