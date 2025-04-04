Vice President Shettima Arrives in Dakar for Senegal’s 65th Independence Anniversary

Vice President Kashim Shettima arrived in Dakar this evening to represent President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at Senegal’s 65th Independence Day Anniversary celebrations.

Accompanied by Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu Ojukwu, and the Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Hon. Oluwole Oke, Vice President Shettima landed at the Léopold Sédar Senghor International Airport, where he inspected a Guard of Honour upon arrival.

READ ALSO: CSO Investigative Council Reacts to Alleged Poor Construction of Abia North Road

Shettima’s visit comes at the invitation of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye, who extended the gesture to President Tinubu in recognition of the strong bilateral ties between Nigeria and Senegal.

The main Independence Day celebrations will take place tomorrow at Place de la Nation in Dakar, featuring military parades and official ceremonies. Vice President Shettima is expected to return to Nigeria following the conclusion of the event.