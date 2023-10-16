Vice President Shettima arrives in Beijing

The Vice President of Nigeria, Senator Kashim Shettima, arrived in Beijing, China, today to represent President Bola Tinubu at the upcoming 3rd Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) Forum.

POLITICS NIGERIA reports that Shettima was received at the airport by a high-level delegation of Chinese officials, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs and the Vice Chairman of the Beijing Municipal People’s Congress.

The Vice President is on a diplomatic mission to promote Nigeria’s interests at the BRI Forum, a gathering of world leaders who will discuss and deliberate upon the theme, “High-quality Belt and Road Cooperation: Together for Common Development and Prosperity.”

