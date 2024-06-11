Vice-President Saulos Chilima: President Tinubu condoles with Malawi

President Bola Tinubu extends his sincere condolences to His Excellency, President Lazarus Chakwera, and the people of Malawi over the passing of Vice-President Saulos Chilima and other officials in a plane crash.

President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the deceased over this deeply distressing incident, which happened on a mournful Monday, June 10, 2024.

The President assures the Malawian nation of Nigeria’s support during this time of mourning and prays for the repose of the souls of the departed.