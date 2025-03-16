VeryDarkMan’s Lawyer Calls Mercy Chinwo’s N1.1B Lawsuit ‘A Joke’

The legal battle between controversial social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, popularly known as VeryDarkMan, and gospel singer Mercy Chinwo has escalated, with his attorney, Deji Adeyanju, dismissing the lawsuit as “a complete joke.”

Court Issues Arrest Warrant for VeryDarkMan

A Magistrate Court in Wuse Zone 6, Abuja, issued a bench warrant for VeryDarkMan’s arrest on March 13, 2025, after he failed to appear in court for a criminal defamation case involving Chinwo. The summons, initially issued on March 5, 2025, was ignored by the critic, leading to the warrant.

Mercy Chinwo Seeks N1.1 Billion in Damages

In a separate legal action, Chinwo filed a N1.1 billion lawsuit against VeryDarkMan in the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja. The lawsuit accuses him of making defamatory social media statements, including allegations that the singer was involved in a contractual dispute and misappropriated $345,000 from her former record label boss, Ezekiel Onyedikachukwu (Eezee Tee).

Adeyanju: “It’s a Complete Joke”

Speaking in an interview with AIT, Adeyanju ridiculed the lawsuit, questioning its validity.

“Pay N1.1 billion for what? Over what? I don’t want to discuss this issue because this is not a court of law. And again, I don’t want to reveal our strategies to the other side. So, we have no comment. It’s a joke. A complete joke.”

VeryDarkMan Dares Authorities to Arrest Him

Meanwhile, VeryDarkMan, who is currently abroad, has challenged Nigerian security agencies to arrest him at the airport upon his return. Unfazed by the court order, he boasted about his familiarity with arrests, suggesting he was prepared for any legal action.

With tensions rising, all eyes are on the next legal steps in this highly publicized feud.