Van Calebs: Ghanaian chorography dancer early Life history

On February 22, 1991, Van Calebs was born in Ghana’s Volta Region. He is a Ghanaian dancer, choreographer, and teacher who established the non-profit Van Calebs Walking Stick Foundation.

Celebrate his birthday today by learning about his early years, career in choreography dancing, etc.

He completed his studies at Adisadel College after graduating from Silicon Valley International School and Wisconsin International University College. Before he became a choreographer, he spent several years studying classical ballet.

His Dances career

Through his innovative cultural style of dance, Van Calebs, a pioneering cultural choreographer dancer, helped propel Ghanaian dance into the elite league of recognized African choreography dances.

Born in Ghana in 1991, he grew up in the Agbozume suburb on the borders of the Volta Region.

Van established his own company and school after graduating from Adisadel College, where he also developed his own modern dance method. He frequently drew inspiration for his highly technical and emotive approach from myths and poetry. He also founded “The Dance Fame,” a dance convention with the dual goals of fostering cross-cultural exchange and professional dancer training within Ghana’s dance community.

He is one of three sons of a well-known lawyer who is passionate about how human conduct is expressed physically. His family moved to Accra, the capital, in 1990 after a while in the neighboring country of Togo’s south. It was then that he fell in love with Ghanaian art and the beat of the sea, two things that would later become evident in his choreography. Van has created a variety of dances over the course of his eight-year career, from solos to elaborate full-length shows like “Base” (2018).

Van became well-known when he invented the “Rock body” dance move, which was later adopted by Ghanaian Afro-pop singer-songwriter Noella Wiyaala, also known as Wiyaala.

In the process, he attracted the attention of the French ambassador for cultural exchange, who decided to support his journey to France for a dancing event.

He is regarded as a significant figure in African modern dance. The 33-year-old Ghanaian dancer continues to practice, perform, and create African and contemporary dance.

He has been helping dancers in the West and Africa train for a number of years. The Ghanaian has contributed to the globalization of African dance. He founded the “Van Calebs Empire” in Ghana with his group, which has been teaching dancers since 2013.

He is one choreographer who has altered Ghanaian perceptions on dance in general. Additionally, he was the first to add jazz and modern African cultural chorography forms. After his foundational dance step was used as a monument, he quickly rose to prominence as Ghana’s most sought-after choreographer.

Over forty choreographies have been created by Van Calebs, many of which he has performed.