Uzodinma’s intervention brightens Ekweremadu’s APC move

Former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu is now on his way to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

This came days after the Enugu State Chairman of the party, Barr. Ugo Agballa had said the lawmaker would not get the party’s governorship ticket, DailyTimes gathered.

However, a source within the party confirmed that following a high level consultation with the national leadership of the party, all is now set for Ekweremadu to join the ruling party.

The source said the latest meeting was led by Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo State, who is believed to be the leader of the party in the South-East.

Uzodinma and Ekweremadu met with the National Chairman of the APC, Sen. Abdullahi Adamu on Monday.

The closed-door meeting lasted three hours at the party’s secretariat in Abuja, with sources close to the party Secretariat disclosing that although Ekweremadu requested for the governorship ticket of the party in Enugu state, but he was told that the party had already concluded it’s guber primaries where Chief Uche Nnaji, Nwakaibie, emerged candidate of the party.

It was learned that the party told the former Deputy Senate President to join the party first with his supporters and other positions could be worked out for them.

The Senator was in the race for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, ticket but pulled out before the commencement of the primary election.

Already, the APC has also conducted its governorship primary election in Enugu State, with Uche Nnaji emerging the winner.

It is left to be seen the decision the party would take in the coming days, as some members of the party are also upbeat about the party’s flagbearer, Nnaji, who they said is not a strange bed-fellow with politics.

They see him as a political grand master who had preferred to work behind the scene.

Recall that in 1999, he won the senatorial seat for Enugu East under his former party, the Alliance for Democracy (AD), but stepped down for the former Anambra State Governor, Chief Jim Nwobodo.

