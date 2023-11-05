Uzodinma’s Govt speaks on spending N5 billion to book all hotel rooms for Election

The administration of Governor Hope Uzodinma, has described as outright falsehood, the allegation by the opposition parties that the government spent N5 billion to book all hotels in Imo State for the forthcoming governorship election in the state.

Naija News reports that the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Declan Emelumba, while speaking with journalists in Owerri, said the government was unaware of any such arrangement.

He clarified that the government has never corresponded with stakeholders through social media.

He said, “The government is not aware of any such hotel bookings. The government does not correspond with stakeholders through social media and will not do so.”

Emelumba said that contrary to insinuations of importing thugs from neighbouring states to rig the election, Uzodimma of the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the election in a free and fair contest.

He further said the government was aware of plans by the opposition to flood the state with thugs ahead of the elections, stressing that the matter was being addressed with relevant security agencies for necessary action.

He, therefore, called on the Imo electorate to ignore all the antics of the opposition and focus on returning the governor for a well-deserved second term to continue his good works.

He said, “The opposition knows that they have already lost the election. That is why they are fabricating all manner of lies to distract the government, like this hotels propaganda.”

