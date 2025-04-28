Uzodinma: Wave of Defections Proves Nigerians Trust APC’s Leadership

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Governors’ Forum and Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, has said the recent wave of defections into the APC is a clear endorsement of the party’s governance record.

Speaking on Sunday during a stakeholders’ meeting hosted at the Imo State Governor’s Lodge in Asokoro, Abuja, Uzodinma highlighted that the APC’s growing appeal among Nigerians is largely due to President Bola Tinubu’s steadfast commitment to delivering quality leadership across the country.

According to him, the mass movement of political figures into the APC, including Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and his political structure who recently dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), underscores public confidence in the ruling party’s vision and achievements.

Uzodinma reiterated that the APC remains the preferred choice for Nigerians seeking sustained development and good governance.