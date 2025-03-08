Uzodinma urges NDDC to do more interventions in Imo State

By Our Reporter

Governor of Imo State, Sen Hope Uzodinma has urged the Board and Management of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to keep the Commission’s flag flying in its interventions that stimulate economic and infrastructural development in the State and the Niger Delta Region.

Senator Uzodinma made the appeal in his remarks at the inauguration of the 7.6 km Eziama-Abba-Owere Nkworji road that connects two local government areas in Imo State – Nwangele and Isiala Mbano respectively.

He thanked President Bola Tinubu for leadership qualities that that are translating to the sharing of prosperity in the country, including in Imo State and the Niger Delta region, and said that the people of Imo State remain grateful to him.

The Governor also appreciated the Minister of Regional Development, Eng Abubakar Momoh for working closely with the leadership of the NDDC to ensure that Mr President’s Renewed Hope Agenda is felt at the grassroots level.

He also congratulated the Board and management of NDDC for working in harmony to provide the needed services by the people, a situation he said is stimulating development in the Niger Delta region.

Governor Uzodinma had earlier while receiving in audience the Board Chairman and Management team of the Commission at the New Exco Chambers Government House Owerri thanked the NDDC for partnering with State and reminded the leadership of the need to do more interventions.

He congratulated the new Board for the achievements recorded within a short space of time and attributed the feat to team play and reforms in the Commission.

He maintained that Imo State will continue to support and partner NDDC to ensure hitch free operations of the Commission in keeping with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress.

“The Management of NDDC has remained focused in the Renewed Hope Agenda. I am proud to be associated with NDDC. Most of the rural roads are done by NDDC and the government is one,” the Governor noted.

Uzodinma added that the recently completed 7.6km Eziama/Abba/Owerre Nkworji road will go a long way in assisting Imo State Government in its pursuit towards providing infrastructural and economic development to the people, especially the rural populace.

The Governor equally commended the Commission for its light-up programme which has yielded tremendous result in reducing crimes and criminality especially at night.

The Leader of the team and NDDC Governing Board Chairman, Mr. Chiedu Ebie related that they were in Imo for series of events among which include; the Commissioning of the 7.6km Eziama/Abba/Owerre Nkworji road and to keep the State Governor abreast of the events marking the 25th Anniversary of NDDC.

Part of the events, according to him, are; unveiling the Anniversary Logo and Mascot for Niger Delta Sports Festival holding between April the 1st and 9th 2025 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

At the venue of the inauguration of the newly reconstructed road at Owere Nkworji, Mr. Ebie again commended Governor Uzodinma for his partnership and unwavering support to the Commission and promised that NDDC will continue to provide interventions that touch the lives of people of the Niger Delta Region.

In his goodwill message the Minister of Regional Development, Engr. Abubakar Momoh thanked President Tinubu and the Governor Uzodinma for all their support towards the NDDC intervention programs.