Uzodinma Nwala sends warning to Peter Obi

A founding father of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Uzodinma Nwala, has sent a message to Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, ahead of the 2023 election.

Nwala, who was Obi’s lecturer and mentor at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, is a member of the G34 that formed the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, in 1998 and has been active in the politics of Nigeria.

Speaking during an Interview with The Whistler, the retired professor sent some advice to the LP flag bearer ahead of the election, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

He warned Obi to remain true to himself, make sure people around him are aware of his goals, ensure he keeps his promise to the youth and be careful of whom he receives money from.

He said, “The advice I would give Peter , one, to remain himself. Two, to ensure that the people understand him, where he’s coming from, where he wants to go. Three to ensure that he does not disappoint the youths and all those looking for change. And four, not take money from the devil.

“This election will not be decided by money. I will tell him he should know that he’s an agent of history, that countries have had people like him at various times in their history.”

