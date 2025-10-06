Uzodimma Commences N104,000 Minimum Wage for Imo Workers

The Imo State Government has begun payment of its newly approved ₦104,000 minimum wage to state workers, fulfilling an earlier promise by Governor Hope Uzodimma to review salaries.

Workers confirmed receiving salary alerts over the weekend reflecting the new wage structure, sparking excitement and gratitude toward the governor.

Governor Uzodimma had approved ₦104,000 for fresh government workers, ₦513,000 for medical doctors, and ₦220,000 as the entry-point salary for lecturers in state-owned tertiary institutions.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Enlightenment, Prince Eze Ugochukwu, in a statement on Sunday, said the wage hike would boost workers’ welfare and strengthen the state’s economy.

With the implementation, Imo now leads the country in minimum wage payments, ahead of Lagos (₦88,000), Rivers (₦85,000), Akwa Ibom and Bayelsa (₦80,000 each).

“The goal of this wage hike is to bolster the financial capacity of workers, empowering them to better address their requirements and invest in goods and services. This, in turn, would give a shot in the arm to local businesses,” Ugochukwu said.