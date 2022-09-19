UTME: JAMB to conduct supplementary exam for 67 candidate on Saturday

By Doosuur Iwambe

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board JAMB, has said it will conduct a supplementary Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination for 67 candidates on Saturday, September 24, 2022.

In a statement made available to journalists on Monday morning,

JAMB’s Head, Public Affairs and Protocol, Dr. Fabian Benjamin,

explained that the examination is “for 67 candidates who had registered for the 2022 UTME, but who could neither sit the examination nor take the just-concluded Mop-Up UTME owing to one challenge or another, to take their examination at specially-designated centres.”

He said, the board after the 2022 UTME, reviewed the entire exercise and those candidates with biometric challenges were given the opportunity of sitting a mop-up examination.

The Board also announced that since the conduct of a mop-up examination is a stopgap measure, it would not be allowed to be a permanent feature of its calendar.

He called on candidates presenting any strange challenge(s) to indicate or declare such peculiarities at the point of registration for them to be given special consideration and allocated to centres within its National Headquarters, Abuja, for close monitoring as the Board had phased out the conduct of mop-up examinations.

The statement read; “However, in spite of the discovery of series of suspicious challenges presented by some candidates, the Board has, on account of its avowed commitment to equity and fairness, scheduled another set of 67 candidates to sit the examination at designated centres, under close scrutiny of the Board.

“This decision to give these set of candidates this unusual opportunity is to ensure that no single innocent candidate is punished unjustly.

“These 67 candidates are, therefore, urged to print their supplementary examination notification slips from Monday, 19th September, 2022, to know the centres where they would be sitting the examination”.

