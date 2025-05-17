UTME: 16- year old Edo born Oshawo Ephraim scores 368, records above 90 in Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics

By Titus Akhigbe

Amid a national outcry of low performance reported by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), Master Oshawo Ephraim, who hails from Iyora community in Estako West Local Government Council of Edo State has top the list of successful candidates with one of the highest scores recording an aggregate of 368.

The young chap who has inspired many in the state and beyond scored 368 overall and had over 90 marks in mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The 16 years old Master Oshawo Ephraim, who missed with just two (2) marks to score 100/100, scored in mathematics: 98, Physics:98, Chemistry: 98, and English Language: 74, with an aggregate of 368.

READ ALSO: Defection: Confusion as Edo Assembly appoints new PDP whip

Master Oshawo result places him among the top-performing candidates in the country.

According to his UTME result, Oshawo scored 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, 98 in Chemistry, and 74 in English.

Oshawo is a student of GoldMark Academy, Benin City, and has made Edo State proud for coming out in flying colours to the admiration of all and sundry.

The teenager is optimistic of getting admission into the University of Benin (UNIBEN) to study Computer Science, which is his preferred course of study.

Recall that JAMB recently disclosed that 75 percent of candidates who sat the 2025 UTME scored below 200, while fewer than one percent attained scores above 300.