UTM FLNG Boss, Julius Rone Honored by Olu of Warri

…Receives Royal Order of Iwere Distinguished Award

The Group Managing Director(GMD) of UTM Offshore Ltd, owners of Nigeria’s first indigenous Floating Liquified Natural Gas (FLNG), Dr. Julius Rone has recorded another feat with his conferment of the inaugural Royal Order of Iwere Distinguished Award by His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri.

The UTM boss was honoured on Saturday alongside other accomplished Itsekiri personalities in a grand ceremony held at Aghofen, the Palace of Olu of Warri to celebrate the 3rd coronation anniversary of the Monarch

The Royal Iwere Society is devoted to fostering a culture of performance and excellence by honouring outstanding Itsekiri individuals who have made exceptional and significant strides in their respective fields.

In conferring the award, the Olu of Warri commended Dr. Rone for his exceptional achievements which have deeply resonated with the Itsekiri Kingdom, setting exemplary standards for future generation and fostering a pioneering spirit that fortifies the cultural and economic fabric of the Warri Kingdom.

The Monarch further stated that the Dr. Rone’s dedication and impact have not only elevated his personal stature but also contributed to the overall enrichment of the Warri Kingdom and beyond.

Speaking after receiving his royal honor, a highly elated Rone expressed deep appreciation to the Olu of Warri while describing the Royal Iwere Society Award as his most cherished conferment and restating his unalloyed loyalty and support to the Monarch.

“I Thank God for the great honour done to me today by the most respected and most revered monarch in the world, the Olu of Warri. I have been honored around the world but this is the best award I have received. I want to assure you and pledge my unreserved loyalty to you and promise that we will support you to take Warri to where you want to take it to.

“I am filled with Joy in my heart because I am a palace boy. My father has served four Monarchs in this Warri kingdom. So, for me to be honored today shows that charity begins at home”, he said.

The UTM boss stressed that the reign of His Majesty Ogiame Atuwatse III has blessings and prosperity leading to achievement of outstanding feats in various fields by Itsekiri sons and daughters including his pioneering role in establishing the Nigeria’s first Indigenous Floating LNG company.

“I believe that the blessing that Itsekiri sons and daughters will receive under your reign will be unprecedented. Your son is developing the first Nigerian Floating LNG; the first black man to develop a floating LNG”, Dr. Rone stated.

When completed the UTM FLNG is expected to produce 2.8 million metric tonnes of natural gas, 450 metric tonnes of LPG and other liquids per annum for export and domestic consumption which is expected to leapfrog the national economy by ensuring availability of gas at lower cost as well as generate massive employment and multi-million Naira business opportunities for Nigerians.

Others dignitaries honored with the Royal Iwere Society Award include the Publisher of the Vanguard Newspapers, Mr. Sam Amuka, Nigeria’s representative on Fédération Internationale de Football Association, FIFA and member executive committee of Confederation of African Football, CAF, Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick, Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Mr. Ade Mabo, Mr Alfred Temile, Dr Mrs Ajoritsedere Awosika, Master Eworitsewarami Justin Wilbert and Mrs Oritsemeyiwa Eyesan.