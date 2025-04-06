Use your position to unite Nigerians, Speaker urges new Alaafin of Oyo

By Tom Okpe

Speaker of the House of Representatives Rep Tanudeen Abbas has congratulated the new Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Akeem Owoade, on his successful coronation on Saturday.

Oba Owoade became the 46th Alaafin of Oyo and succeeded the 45th Alaafin, Oba Lamidi Adeyemi III, who passed away in April 2022.

The Speaker, in his congratulatory message issued through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, welcomed the Oyo people, and the Yoruba as a whole to a new era, urging the monarch to use his revered position to unify the people.

Speaker Abbas, while noting the significance of the Alaafin in Yorubaland, and as one of the top traditional rulers in the country, urged Oba Owoade to use his influence on the people, positively.

The Speaker, who is a prince of the Zazzau Emirate in Zaria, restated his commitment to empowering traditional rulers in the country with constitutional roles.

He stressed that traditional rulers, as critical stakeholders and natural leaders in African society, should be given their due regard, wishing Oba Owoade a successful reign, praying for peace in his kingdom.