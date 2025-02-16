USAID funding freeze: Tinubu commended over N700b provision in 2025 budget

By Andrew Oota

Former Adviser to Speaker Aminu Tambuwal on Diaspora Affairs and an American based businessman , Alhaji Saidu Ugonoh has commended President Bola Tinubu’s proactive measures by making sufficient budgetary allocation to fill in the gap occasioned by freezing of USAID assistance to other countries including Nigeria.

President Tinubu in the N54.99 trillion budget passed by the National Assembly , provided the sum of N700billion to fund terminated health support through the USAID announced by the President of United States , Donald Trump.

In a statement , Alhaji Ugonoh held the view that the decision of the President was a clear indication that the current leadership of the country is prepared to confront any challenge and willing to act decisively in the interest of the citizenry.

According to him, rather than lament, the President has decided to take the bull by the horns.

The American based Nigeria politician pointed out that the country is blessed with competent and forward thinking intellectuals and “all that they need to make this country great is a dynamic leadership that makes projections that would be to the overall benefit of all.

“His Excellency President Tinubu didn’t wait , he didn’t lament , he got to work because he understands that he has a responsibility to Nigerians . He understands that he has an obligation to secure this country and protect it at all times.

“Nigerian is the most populated country on the African continent and it should be seen in making giant steps at times like this.

“As the leader of the ECOWAS , Nigeria also needed to take that bold step because what was enjoyed in the past , which has become a subject of debate in the American parliament , was an aide and the American government has a right to withdraw any aide . So I commend the President of Nigeria for his ingenuity and preparedness .

” I call ok the ministry of health and other relevant agencies saddled with the responsibility of procuring all that Nigeria needs to fill in the gap created by the withdrawal of the American Government .

” I commend the National Assembly for the legislative approval and I urge Nigerians to continue to have faith in Nigeria and the Tinubu administration .

“The years of root are clearly more than the time this regime has set the country on the path of recovery and I urge every Nigeria to give this government time to get things right “.