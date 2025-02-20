USAID B’Haram funding: Senate invites heads of Security, Intelligence agencies over allegations

By Patrick Wemambu

The Senate is to summon Nigeria’s heads of Security and Intelligence agencies to a closed-session over allegations of the funding of the dreaded terrorist group Boko Haram by the United States Agency for International Development (USAID).

The resolution was consequent upon an Order of Urgent National Security raised by Senator Ali Mohammed Ndume, representing APC Borno South Senatorial District, under Order 41, Wednesday in the red chambers. He had called on his members to investigate the allegations of US Congressman, Republican Scott Perry that USAID funded Boko Haram operations in Nigeria.

He stressed that a comprehensive investigation would dispel speculations about how non-state actors have sustained their operations in the nation over the years.

Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi Central), supported the motion, proposing an amendment.

Said he; “At this point, whatever is written here is relevant. However, it is almost impossible to do justice to the issues raised in this motion in an open debate. We do not need an elaborate discussion on this matter; we need to be briefed by security agencies first in a closed-door session.”

Senate President Godswill Akpabio endorsed the resolution but emphasized the sensitivity of security matters, stating that such issues were best addressed behind closed doors.

He assured that the intelligence chiefs would provide the Senate with a clearer perspective during a private briefing.

His words; “I am convening an emergency closed session with the National Security Adviser, Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency, Director-General of the Department of State Services, and Director-General of the Defence Intelligence Agency to provide an immediate briefing on the allegations surrounding USAID’s funding of Boko Haram in Nigeria. We must get to the bottom of this matter, and I expect a thorough and transparent briefing from our national security leadership.”

Later in an interactive session with a select Senate Press Corps members, after the plenary meeting, the Distinguished Senator, Ali Ndume, responding to a question from the Daily Times Correspondent regretted that if the allegations in question were to have been levelled by a Nigerian parliamentarian, the issue would not have such visibility as it currently attracts.

Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, made the claim during the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency in the US.

There have been growing calls for a comprehensive review of US Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds.The U.S. Mission has strongly condemned the ongoing violence and loss of life caused by Boko Haram in Nigeria.

Said it ; “Comprehensive monitoring and evaluation systems are in place to help verify that U.S. assistance reaches intended recipients. The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region.”

It went on: “The United States continues to work with Nigeria and regional partners to counter terrorism.”