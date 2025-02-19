US probes funds sent to Nigeria over Boko Haram allegations

The United States government has announced plans to investigate how past foreign aid allocated to Nigeria and other countries has been utilized.

This comes after President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2025, decision to suspend all foreign aid for 90 days, citing concerns about global destabilization and misalignment with American interests.

The move follows increasing scrutiny over the US Agency for International Development (USAID) health funds, particularly after US Congressman Scott Perry claimed that USAID had funded terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram.

Perry, a Republican representing Pennsylvania, made the claim during the inaugural hearing of the Subcommittee on Delivering on Government Efficiency last Thursday.

Boko Haram, officially known as Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, has been a major source of violence in Nigeria and neighbouring countries, causing tens of thousands of deaths over the past 15 years.

The US Mission to Nigeria responded to Perry’s allegations on X (formerly Twitter), confirming that monitoring systems are in place to track past US assistance and ensure funds reach intended recipients.

“The United States condemns the violence and blatant disregard for human life perpetrated by Boko Haram and other terrorist groups in Nigeria and the region,” the statement read.

The US reaffirmed its commitment to counterterrorism efforts, noting that Boko Haram was officially designated a Foreign Terrorist Organization on November 14, 2013, to restrict its assets, fundraising, and travel activities.

The US government has pledged to work closely with Nigeria and regional partners to strengthen counterterrorism measures and ensure that aid is effectively utilized.