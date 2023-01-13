US President, Biden investigated over classified documents

The President of the United States of America, Joe Biden is currently being investigated on how he handled some classified documents.

The US Attorney-General on Thursday named an independent prosecutor to investigate Biden after an unrest over secret papers found at his former office exploded with the discovery of a second batch.

The White House said the documents from Biden’s time as Vice President was uncovered in the garage of his home in Wilmington, Delaware, where he often spends weekends.

The Attorney-General, Merrick Garland disclosed that an appointee of Biden’s predecessor Donald Trump, Robert Hur would be empowered to examine whether the cache violated any law.

Garland who runs the Justice Department said, “Under the regulations, the extraordinary circumstances here require the appointment of a special counsel.”

The appointment came hours after the White House acknowledged the second batch of papers.

The White House, however, did not reveal the content of the documents, following the first set found at a Washington think tank where Biden had an office.

Republicans in Congress accusing the White House of a cover-up over the affair, have declared their intention to investigate the issue.

The disclosures have prompted comparisons to the special counsel investigation of Trump’s hoarding of hundreds of classified materials at his Florida beachfront home and his alleged obstruction of government efforts to get them back.

Biden told reporters, “I take classified documents and classified material seriously. We’re cooperating fully (and) completely with the Justice Department’s review.

“As part of that process, my lawyers reviewed other places where documents from my time as vice president were stored, and they finished the review last night.”

The president said a “small number” of documents with classified markings had been found in storage areas and his library and that the Justice Department was notified immediately.

Biden declined to take questions from the press, but a White House lawyer said later the documents had been “inadvertently misplaced.”

Hur is a former assistant US attorney who worked in the DOJ from 2007 until 2014 and returned to public service under Trump as the principal associate deputy attorney general.

He promised a swift investigation and pledged to be “fair, impartial and dispassionate.”

The first cache of Biden documents was discovered a week before last year’s midterm elections but only acknowledged by the White House on Monday, prompting accusations from Republicans that it was kept secret for party political reasons.

James Comer, head of the powerful House oversight committee, said he would be leading an investigation into the “mishandling of classified documents and the Swamp’s efforts to hide this information.”

He said, “There are many questions about why the Biden administration kept this matter a secret from the public, who had access to the office and the residence, and what information is contained in these classified documents.”

