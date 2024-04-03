US Mayor lauds Nigeria’s economic progress under Tinubu

By Motolani Oseni

The Mayor of the City of Blanco, Texas, United States of America, Mike Arnold and officials of the NBA team have eulogised the economic strides of President Bola Tinubu.

Arnold, who spoke at a reception hosted for Nigerian author Reno Omokri, yesterday, at the official performance centre of the San Antonio Spurs, praised the floating of the Naira and the removal of the subsidy on petrol, saying it would help the Nigerian economy be more resilient.

“I am particularly pleased also that Nigeria is successfully tackling its foreign exchange crisis, and by blocking loopholes through which institutions like Binance were able to profit, which I fully support what Nuhu Ribadu is doing.”

Speaking further, he said, “I also praise you, Reno Omokri, for your #GrowNairaBuyNaija campaign. Because of you, Americans now know Nigerian corporations like Glo, Dangote and Innoson.”

READ ALSO: CCECC demands $129 million for Abuja metro rail staff..

The mayor also urged Nigerians to sign his petition to build infrastructure for internally displaced persons, IDP in Nigeria at www.idpjustice.org.

Star player, Gorgui Dieng, who gave a message of support for the Nigerian people, thanked Mr. Omokri for his visit while encouraging Nigerian youths to utilise sports as a means of personal development. The performance centre is a new $500 million facility built by the NBA team in San Antonio.

In recent weeks, the Nigerian economy has witnessed a turnaround, leading to the Naira regaining one-fifth of its value in the past five weeks as increased foreign exchange inflows saw Nigeria’s forex reserves rise by $1.04 billion in the first quarter of the year.