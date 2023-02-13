US has no preferential candidate in Nigeria’s presidential poll – Envoy

…as INEC chairman

By Tunde Opalana

Government of the United States of America has no preferred presidential candidate in the February 25 Nigeria’s presidential poll.

United States Assistant Secretary of State for Bureau of Africa Affairs, Molly Phee allayed the fear of possible interference by the American government in Nigeria’s coming election.

Rather, she said the American government is interested in deepening of Nigerian democracy and is ready to supports the ongoing electoral process towards achieving free, fair and credible 2023 polls.

The envoy gave the assurance in Abuja on Monday during a meeting with the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu at the Commission’s headquarters.

The meeting which was held a few hours after Yakubu met with leaders of political parties in Nigeria, also involved the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard.

READ ALSO: 2023: AAC Governorship Candidates Vow to work against.

In her remark, Phee emphasized the importance of Nigeria’s 3023 general election to the American government noting that noted that the general elections “matter to the United States,” because “the US is interested in consolidating democracy, and doing so peacefully.”

READ ALSO: 2023: AAC Governorship Candidates Vow to work against.

She expressed conviction that the elections would be peacefully conducted and Nigeria’s democracy will be protected, as the country has demonstrated since 1999.

The host and Nigeria’s chief electoral officer, Prof. Yakubu said reiterated the resolve of the Commission to consolidate of electoral successes in the past and the gains of democracy.

The chairman reassured the delegation that the commission is on the right path to conducting the elections as scheduled.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...