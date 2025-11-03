US envoy invites Nicki Minaj to discuss religious persecution in Nigeria

Mike Waltz, the United States ambassador to the United Nations, has invited global music star Nicki Minaj for talks following her online remarks on “religious persecution in Nigeria.”

The outreach came after President Donald Trump announced plans to redesignate Nigeria as a “country of particular concern,” citing allegations of a “Christian genocide” linked to radical Islamist groups. Trump also said he would direct the House Appropriations Committee to conduct an immediate investigation.

Minaj, a US-based Trinidadian rapper, reacted on social media by expressing gratitude for the religious liberty she enjoys in America. The Grammy-nominated artist stressed that no group should suffer for their beliefs, urging her followers to stay alert to rising global religious violence and pray for victims.

Responding to her post on X, Waltz thanked Minaj “for using your platform to speak out in defence of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria”.

“@NICKIMINAJ, thank you for using your platform to speak out in defence of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria,” he wrote. “We cannot allow this to continue. Every brother and sister of Christ must band together and say, ‘Enough!’”

“If you ever find yourself in New York, come by the US Embassy to the United Nations. I would love to speak with you in more depth about what our administration is doing to protect Christians’ freedoms all over the world,” he added.

In recent remarks, Trump also instructed the US Department of War to make preparations for “possible action” targeting Islamic terrorists in Nigeria.