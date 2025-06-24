US Embassy Issues Urgent Security Alert for Americans in Abuja

The United States Embassy in Nigeria has issued a high-level security advisory, warning American citizens residing in or visiting Abuja to steer clear of Nigerian military bases and government facilities amid heightened global security concerns.

In an official notice titled *”Emergency Information for American Citizens,”* the Embassy urged U.S. nationals to avoid all government and military installations in the capital. The advisory comes in response to what the Embassy described as “increased global threats” that may target symbols of state authority.

“All U.S. citizens are advised to remain vigilant, avoid non-essential movements near military and government facilities, and monitor local news sources,” the notice stated.

Additionally, the Embassy confirmed that all American diplomatic staff and their family members are now restricted from non-official travel within Abuja until further notice. The statement did not specify the nature of the potential threats but emphasized that these measures are precautionary.

The advisory underscores rising global anxieties tied to ongoing geopolitical tensions and recent regional security breaches in West Africa.

This development has sparked concerns among residents and expatriates, with many calling for improved intelligence-sharing and security coordination between Nigeria and its international allies.

The Nigerian government has not issued an official response as of the time of this report.