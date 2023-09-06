US court $460,000 fine on Tinubu did not disqualify him – PEPC

BY ANDREW OROLUA

The Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) on Wednesday held that President Bola Tinubu was not disqualified by the fine imposed on him by a United States court following a civil forfeiture proceeding.

The court therefore held that Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima were qualified to have contested the last presidential election.

PEPC held that Tinubu was not disqualified by the fine imposed on him by a United States court because it was a criminal trial , he was not charged or arraigned before any court in United States, adding that it was a civil forfeiture proceeding.

In a judgment on Wednesday in the petition by Peter Obi and the Labour Party (LP), the court held that the fine imposed by the US court did not qualify as a fine for fraud or dishonesty provided in Section 137(1)(d) of the Constitution.

READ ALSO: Gbajabiamila, Ribadu, Damagum, Ganduje, Others Arrive..

It added that the petitioners evidently failed to prove their case that Tinubu was disqualified by virtue of the decision of the US court, adding that Obi and the LP did not comply with the requirement of Section 249(1) and (2) of the Evidence Act in proving conviction outside the country.

It held that the US court case was in respect of a civil case, not a criminal case, adding even if it was to be a criminal case, Section 137(1)(e) of the Constitution, such conviction or flne must be within 10 years for person to be disqualified.

For more news update follow us on ww.dailytimesng.com