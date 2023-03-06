US ambassador faults presidential election

• As PDP plans protest to occupy INEC

• RECs will be liable for failures during guber polls-INEC

BY TUNDE OPLANA AND ORIAKU IJELE

The presidential election which held on February 25 is still generating controversies. While the two major candidates in the race, Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of Labour Party have opted to go to court, the US ambassador to Nigeria, Mary Beth Leonard has said that the exercise failed to meet the expectations of Nigerians.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the election after polling 8,794,726 votes, almost two million votes more than his closest rival — former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

In a statement on Sunday, the US Ambassador said many citizens are angry and frustrated with the results, while some others are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned. “It is clear that the electoral process as a whole on February 25 failed to meet Nigerians’ expectations,” the US Ambassador stated.

“As I said numerous times prior to the elections, Nigeria has accomplished much in just the two-plus decades since the return to democracy, and a gradual improvement in the quality of its elections in that time constitutes one of those accomplishments.

“The people of Nigeria demonstrated their dedication to democracy on February 25, but there are many angry and frustrated Nigerians as well as many who are celebrating victories they believe were hard-fought and well-earned.

