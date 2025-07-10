UpSkill Universe, HP, Google train 10,000 African SMEs in digital growth

BY MOTOLANI OSENI

In a bold move to accelerate Africa’s digital transformation and strengthen small business resilience, UpSkill Universe has launched the Skills for Business programme to train 10,000 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria and South Africa.

The initiative, developed in collaboration with HP Inc. and Google, aims to provide business owners with the digital and entrepreneurial skills required to scale operations, attract customers, and thrive in an evolving marketplace shaped by artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

Targeting entrepreneurs navigating complex business environments, the programme offers access to hands-on modules focused on AI productivity, digital marketing, and online commerce. Courses will be delivered through HP LIFE – HP Foundation’s free online learning platform – and expert-led virtual workshops from Google and UpSkill Universe.

“Entrepreneurs across Africa are already leading change within their communities,” said Gori Yahaya, CEO of UpSkill Universe. “Through our collaboration with HP and Google, we’re giving them the tools, knowledge, and technology – including AI – to drive growth and long-term success.”

The Skills for Business programme builds on the success of Google’s Hustle Academy, which has supported more than 15,000 SMEs since 2022. This new initiative also reinforces inclusivity, with a target of at least 50 per cent participation from women-led businesses.

Google’s involvement brings deep expertise in scaling digital strategy for small businesses. Kristy Grant, Head of B2B & Brand Marketing at Google SSA, said, “SMEs are a force for economic growth, and equipping them with relevant skills can unlock lasting impact across communities. This collaboration supports that mission.”

At the heart of the programme is HP LIFE, which offers more than 30 practical modules in eight languages – accessible online, via mobile, or offline. Participants will gain core business competencies ranging from AI-driven productivity to digital customer engagement and e-commerce setup.

“This initiative is about more than training – it’s about empowering entrepreneurs to shape the future of work,” said Michele Malejki, Global Head of Social Impact at HP Inc. “By 2030, HP aims to accelerate digital equity for 150 million people, and this programme plays a vital role in that journey.”

By the end of 2025, Skills for Business is expected to directly empower 10,000 SMEs and impact an additional 59,000 individuals, underscoring the pivotal role of partnerships in strengthening Africa’s SME ecosystem and driving inclusive economic growth.