Upscaling of skills for Nigerians begins soon, says Arogundade

By Tom Okpe

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Technical, Vocational and Entrepreneurship Education, SSAPTVEE, Dr Abiola Arogundade has said activities has commenced for upscaling of skills for all Nigerians.

Arogundade spoke in her office in Abuja on Friday, that the activities commenced across the country under the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy, NPRGS.

The upscaling is part of the several strategies to meet Federal Government’s commitment towards increasing percentage of the Nation’s skilled workforce to, at least, 50 percent in the next two years.

Addressing a meeting of the planning Committee, the Senior Special Assistant, Dr Arogundade, disclosed that for purpose of the training, six States have been chosen, to act as centres for the geopolitical zones.

“They include Adamawa State, for North East zone, Ondo State for South West Zone, Abuja, FCT, for North Central Zone, Kebbi State for North West Zone, Delta State for South South Zone, and Enugu State for South East Zone.

“Each zone is allocated 300 trainees and three skills, based on preferences, marketability of the skills and choices of the trainees. The North Central zone, comprising States in the zone, is being handled by the OSSAPTVEE and the skills for training include CyberSecurity, Solar Installation and Graphic Design.

She added that the 300 trainees, comprising applicants chosen from the six States of the zone, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Nasarawa, Niger, and Plateau, as well as the Federal Capital Territory, will be trained for 10 days.