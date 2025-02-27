Uphold One- China Policy, expert urges Nigerian government

…lauds over $20bn annual trade volume, commends Tinubu for appointing Tegbe DG Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership

By Tunde Opalana

A diplomatic trade expert, Victor Liman has admonished the Federal Government not to allow external influence wane her bilateral trade relationship with China.

He said Nigeria must uphold the One- China policy amid strengthening ties with Beijing because her relationship with China has evolved into one of the most critical diplomatic and economic beneficial relationship.

Liman was the former Chief Trade Negotiator of Nigeria and Acting Director General, Nigerian Office for Trade Negotiations. He was also the Head and Trade Commissioner, Nigeria Regional Investment and Trade Office, Shanghai, China; with concurrent mandate to oversee the South Asian countries’ trade relations with Nigeria

The expert warned that at the core of this partnership lies Nigeria’s adherence to the external forces attempt to undermine the sole legitimacy of the government of China and acknowledging Taiwan as an inalienable part of Chinese.

He commended the resolve of the President Bola Tinubu administration to strengthen bilateral trade relationship between the two countries with the appointment of Mr. Joseph Olasunkanmi Tegbe as Director General / Global Liaison of the Nigeria-China Strategic Partnership

He said “since the formal establishment of diplomatic ties in 1971, Nigeria has consistently upheld the

One-China Policy, a long-standing foreign policy position that must be preserved.”

Liman added that President Tinubu’s acknowledgement that there is only one China, recognizing the People’s Republic of China (PRC) reaffirms Nigeria’s commitment to fostering a high-level, mutually partnerships in Africa.

Talking about the recent deepening of bilateral cooperation, culminating in the Nigeria’s commitment to the One-China Policy, he said “this position is not merely a symbolic gesture; it aligns with Nigeria’s strategic interests and reflects a broader international consensus.”

He noted that Nigeria’s reaffirmation of this policy was done during President Tinubu’s state visit to China last year.

“Trade between the two countries has surpassed $20 billion annually,” he said while stressing among others, the Abuja-Kaduna railway projects, funded and constructed by Chinese entities as illustrating the tangible political and diplomatic China’s engagements in Nigeria,” he said.

Expatiating on China’s role in Nigeria’s economy, Liman said “China has emerged as an indispensable partner in Nigeria’s quest for economic development instrumental in transforming Nigeria’s infrastructure landscape.

“The ongoing Lagos-Ibadan and commercial engagements with Taiwan. From infrastructure development—such as railways, roads.

“Moreover, China’s financing of critical projects through the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) has been maintaining the integrity of its diplomatic commitments.

“Subsequent commitment to a comprehensive strategic partnership with Beijing underscore the including the relocation of the Taipei Trade Office from Abuja to Lagos in 2017 to limit Taiwan’s benefits of this partnership.”

This, he said, led to the recent attempts by Taiwan’s trade representatives to undermine Nigeria’s policy by calling for recovery and strategic partnerships.

Globally, the One-China policy has been the foundation of Nigeria into a geopolitical battleground at a time when the country should be focused on economic

According to him, to deviate from this One-China policy now would not only strain relations with China but also jeopardize ongoing projects and could also strain future investments and cooperation.

To ensure the continued success of this strategic partnership, Linan suggested that Nigeria must take steps which include; closing the Taipei Trade Office in Lagos.

He said “Taiwan’s economic interactions with Nigeria are direct challenge to Nigera’s sovereignty and foreign policy credibility.

These actions risk turning insignificant, and the office serves no critical purpose other than causing diplomatic friction.

“Nigeria must not allow distractions from Taiwan or external actors to weaken this alliance. The country must also ensure that its growing ties with China continue to yield economic and developmental maneuvering and remain firm in its strategic interests. ”

He added that as Nigeria and China embark on a new era of cooperation, Nigeria must avoid being drawn into geopolitical trade war as the “One-China policy will not on reinforce Nigeria’s position as a credible international partner but wil reject external interference because Western powers have often used Taiwan as a tool to dividends.

“Nigeria’s credibility as a reliable international partner. China Strategic Partnership should work towards deepening economic cooperation and ensuring (FOCAC),” he added.