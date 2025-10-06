Upgrade hospitals for emergencies, women-led group tells govt

The Medical Women’s International Association (MWIA) has called on federal and state governments to upgrade hospitals nationwide for effective healthcare delivery and emergency responses.

MWIA President, Dr Eleanor Nwadinobi, made the call in Enugu following the death of Arise TV news anchor, Somtochukwu Maduagwu.

She said Maduagwu’s case highlighted the dysfunction of Nigeria’s health system.

“Nigeria has happened to Sommie and several others. Who will be next? The greatest sign of a dysfunctional healthcare system and lack of trust in healthcare institutions of a country, occurs when the majority of the elite seek health care or die in foreign hospitals,” Nwadinobi said.

She urged the government to prioritise healthcare, education, and security, stressing that silence was not an option.

“We must accept that the healthcare delivery system of Nigeria is broken and we call for all hands to be on deck to simply fix it,” she added.

MWIA expressed condolences to Maduagwu’s family, Arise TV management, and Nigerians.