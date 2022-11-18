Unveiling of QuantoPay’s Metaverse Experience

The disruptive fintech application, QuantoPay, has raised the bar to unseen heights after they hosted their futuristic “Experience in the Metaverse” event.

QuantoPay re-emphasised their agenda to revolutionize the future of finance with their visionary approach to enhancing user experience.

The invite-only event which was held on the 11th of November 2022, hosted the top industry investors, business leaders and media personnel across the crypto and Web 3 space, all gathered together to celebrate the unveiling of QuantoPay’s second Metaverse experience.

The event was inaugurated by keynote addresses of senior executives from QuantoPay and Crypto Oasis. One of the fastest growing blockchain ecosystems in the world, Crypto Oasis, announced a partnership with QuantoPay, creating a precedent for the MENA region’s cryptocurrency market.

Dr. Alexander Brexendorff, Director of QuantoPay, while speaking on the occasion said, “QuantoPay aims to deliver the best digital and blockchain financial management experience to its customers. We are, therefore, excited to announce that after our team’s consistent efforts we have launched the soft GO LIVE of the QuantoPay application on Google Play Europe.”

One of the highlights of the event was the interaction between the guests and QuantoPay Ambassador Michel Salgado, who also received a specially designed tribute from QuantoPay.

As part of QuantoPay’s We.Care initiatives, a presentation on the Ocean Project & Coral Protection initiatives, which are supported by King Charles, was given after football legend Michel Salgado announced his intention to launch a scholarship programme for young football talent in Pakistan’s underprivileged societies, enabling aspirant future football legends to realise their dreams.

Michel Salgado is the first Real Madrid football player to have an avatar in the Metaverse, which was unveiled when football fans experienced the Metaverse with the football legend in real time. Following this, he announced 10 lucky winners of the first lucky draw in the Metaverse for tickets to the FIFA World Cup 2022TM, courtesy of Visa.

Thanks to the collaboration of Verse Estate, the entire event was a unique convergence of a live event into a state-of-the-art Virtual Reality – Verse Estate Metaverse experience, oriented around the FIFA World Cup 2022 match tickets draw, including other features like interactive games, live DJ, limited edition QuantoPay NFT giveaways, Quantocoin token drops and Verse Estate hyper-realistic metaverse NFTs.

The grand finale of the occasion featured a draw for NFTs, to be used as keys to LA and NY penthouse estates in the Metaverse. These apartments are a unique digital innovation that will not only appreciate in value, but can also be enjoyed as a tangible experience with friends and family, including amazing views, interactive games, a Metaverse social space and much more!

