Until the 2022/2023 NBA season has begun, let us review the highlights of the past championship

Soon enough, we’ll be watching the 2022/2023 NBA season, and with it, betting on our favourite teams.

So let’s remember our favourite moments.

The Phoenix Suns’ breakthrough

The last season was the most successful for Phoenix in franchise history. The Suns set a new club record with 64 games won in the regular season.

James Harden to Philadelphia

The most significant event of the March deadline is the trade of James Harden to Philadelphia. James has decided to leave Kevin Durant with Kyrie Irving and team up with Joel Embiid – the regular season’s leading scorer, by the way. In exchange for Harden and Paul Millsap, who was traded with him, the Nets received Andre Drummond, Seth Curry and the long-suffering Ben Simmons. The high-profile deal was not expected to go through until the 2022 offseason, but they decided not to delay the trade. Harden has yet to get acclimated to his new spot, but things are generally shaping up to be quite successful. The Sixers finished fourth in the conference and advanced to the playoffs, where they would face the Toronto Raptors in the first round.

Stephen Curry’s three-point record

On December 14 last year, Stephen Curry surpassed the legendary Ray Allen and set an NBA record – 2974. And two weeks later, Steph became the first basketball player in the history of the league to surpass the mark of 3000 successful distance throws. This season he has already hit 285 threes, and there will be more as the defender recovers for the playoffs. Golden State will face Denver in the first round, but Curry’s participation in the opening game of the series is still in question.

Greg Popovich is the most successful coach

Greg Popovich, the coach of San Antonio, is the NBA’s most successful coach in the regular season. In 26 seasons under his leadership, the Spurs won 1,344 regular-season games. In March, the specialist surpassed the legendary Don Nelson, who brought it to 1335 wins as a coach. At the same time, Popovich will remain the NBA’s most successful coach for several years to come. Because besides him, there is only one current mentor in the top ten – Doc Rivers, who is only 9th with 1043 wins.

Terrible failure of the Lakers

This year, the Lakers have remained without a playoff participation. After the recent loss to Phoenix (110:121), the team has lost the chance to reach the playoffs. After that, San Antonio secured the 10th place, and the Lakers ranked 11th in the championship with 33 wins (40.2%) and 49 losses. Before the start of the championship, the California team was considered one of the main favourites for the title, but this forecast, unfortunately, turned out to be very unreal.

LeBron records

Despite the poor performance of the Lakers, LeBron James continues to set one record after another. For example, in March the King became the first player in NBA history to score more than 30,000 points, 10,000 assists and 10,000 rebounds. He also moved into second place on the list of the most productive players in league history, overtaking Karl Malone. Next season, he will likely overtake Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whom he already surpassed in the regular season and playoffs in the number of points scored, becoming the league’s record holder. LeBron remained without a postseason this year, but he did have a number of individual performances.

Of course, there were many more highlights. We are sure every reader has their own moments that they remember better than others. Write in the comments – it will be an interesting continuation of the article.

