‘Unshaken, Unbent, Unbroken’: DHQ Posts Cryptic Message After Wike’s Clash with Soldiers

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has dispatched a cryptic social media post following the clash between Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), and military personnel.

In a flyer published on X on Tuesday, the DHQ said it is an “honour to serve in the Nigerian military.”

“IT IS AN HONOUR TO SERVE IN THE NIGERIAN MILITARY. UNSHAKEN. UNBENT. UNBROKEN,” the flyer reads in bold letters.

The post came after Wike was “embroiled” in a “heated argument” with military personnel at the site of a “disputed plot of land” in Abuja.

According to Wike, officials from his ministry were “chased away by armed soldiers” when they were on-site to implement his directive.

“I was informed that the soldiers of the military had to chase them away, and I thought they were acting illegally,” Wike said.

“Today, while I was in the office, I was called again that the military had taken over the place. I had to come myself to see things. It’s really unfortunate.”

In viral clips of the face-off, the FCT minister was seen challenging a naval officer and asking him to “shut up,” to which “the soldier hit back.”

Speaking with the officers, the minister demanded to see the approval granted to the “owners” of the land.

“Show me the documents you have. You have no documents. We cannot continue to act with such impunity.

“Where is the approval? This cannot go on. How is it that a man at his level cannot meet me, but instead sends soldiers to intimidate people? We are all from this country,” Wike said.

The incident has sparked a fierce debate on military-civilian relations. On Tuesday, Tukur Buratai, a former chief of army staff, “asked” Wike to apologise to the officer and President Bola Tinubu for the “verbal assault”.