Unmasking the lies amidst smear campaign against Dr. Tunde Sanda

In a tenure marked by transformative leadership, Dr. Tinuade Sanda has steered the Eko Electricity Distribution Company (EKEDC) to unprecedented heights, capturing the attention of stakeholders across Nigeria.

Her impact is not only recognized by the Federal Government but also celebrated through accolades from prestigious organizations such as VANGUARD and AFRISAFE, to mention a few. Driven by excellence, she has orchestrated a remarkable increase in monthly collections, reaching an impressive 17.1 billion Naira.

Her strategic reforms, including the reduction of ATC AND C to 1%, have not only curbed electricity leakages but also boosted operational efficiency for EKEDC

However, amidst these successes, Dr. Sanda has been the target of baseless attacks and criticisms from within EKEDC, aimed at tarnishing her reputation and diverting attention from her achievements.

The recent media attack on Dr. Sanda’s integrity and achievements is a desperate attempt by some faceless bullies to tarnish her reputation and distract the public from her remarkable achievements, including the fraud she uncovered involving ghost workers, which she reported accordingly.

The attacks, including baseless claims about her qualifications and fake certificates, are devoid of truth but aimed at undermining her integrity and credibility.

Dr. Sanda’s educational background is impeccable, with degrees from renowned institutions across the world. She completed her undergraduate studies in Accounting with second class upper honours at the prestigious Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile Ife.

Subsequently, she pursued her MBA in Strategy at Heriot-Watt University, Edinburgh and received certifications from Harvard Business School, Executive Education in “Finance in Senior Executives” in 2015 and “Management Essentials” in 2023.

Furthermore, the assertion by the writer that Dr. Sanda studied at Harvard Business School while her certificate specifies Harvard Business School, Executive Education, reveals a significant inconsistency.

This inconsistency, coupled with other unfounded allegations, undermines the credibility of the article, suggesting ulterior motives. It is important to differentiate between Harvard Business School, Executive Education, which offers professional development programs, and Harvard Business School, a renowned academic institution where Postgraduate degrees are conferred.

A simple email or website verification with these institutions would confirm the legitimacy of her academic achievements. Additionally, her graduation photographs, highlighting these accomplishments is displayed prominently on her page @Tinuade_Sanda on Instagram, dating back to the times when she acquired these degrees, providing further substantiation, and refuting any claims suggesting otherwise.

Dr. Tinuade Sanda’s PhD was conferred in 2020 by the University of Management Science and Technology, Republic of Benin, before the concerns regarding accreditation by the National Universities Commission emerged in 2023, an issue faced by some other international institutions including Volta University College, Volta region Ghana, Columbus University, UK, among others.

With Dr. Sanda receiving her doctorate in 2020, two years before her appointment as Managing Director in 2022, it is evident that her academic qualifications were attained independently of her professional advancement.

It is also worth noting that a Ph.D. was not a prerequisite for her MD position, rendering any speculation about the desperation for a Ph.D. illogical.

The timeline clearly demonstrates that her academic achievements were obtained legitimately and independently of her career advancements. These facts show the lack of credibility and decisively counters any unfounded allegations regarding the authenticity of her certificates.

Furthermore, Dr. Tinuade, a Fellow of ICAN, one of the most prestigious institutions in her field, is the President of the Old Students Association of Accounting, class of 2001 of the Obafemi Awolowo University Ile Ife, demonstrating her strong affiliation and connection to her alma mater.

Her career is well-documented, including her tenure at organizations such as, Chartered Bank that later merged with Stanbic IBTC and Access Bank, prior to joining WPG and being seconded to EKEDC. Each of these firms conducted thorough investigations before appointing her at various times.

The article’s allegations regarding fake degrees, lack official verification and rely solely on online searches. It is irresponsible for both the writer and the platform to tarnish the reputation of institutions and their graduates without conducting proper verification.

This article, characterized by its lack of credibility and integrity, merits nothing but condemnation and disregard.

It is regrettable that instead of engaging in meaningful dialogue, individuals have resorted to cyberbullying and personal attacks, which extends far beyond the digital space, and impacts individuals’ physical, mental, and emotional health.

Consequently, this highlights the need for efforts to tackle and prevent online harassment and emphasizes the urgency of fostering a safer and more supportive online environment for all.

However, amidst the orchestrated attacks by these faceless bullies aimed at besmirching her reputation, Dr. Tinuade Sanda remains resolute, standing tall against a tide of baseless accusations and character assaults.

These cowardly acts of cyberbullying and personal attacks, orchestrated to distract from her sterling achievements, must be condemned by all well-meaning Nigerians and stakeholders in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).

Dr. Tinuade’s dedication to EKEDC is unwavering, fueled by a deep-seated commitment to excellence and fairness. Her leadership is a beacon of integrity, setting a standard of transparency and accountability that resonates throughout the organization. She believes that the tone at the top shapes the ethos of the entire institution, and she holds herself to the highest standards of conduct and professionalism.

Her leadership is guided by principles of equity, ensuring that every decision is made with the best interests of all stakeholders in mind. She is a champion of transparency, ensuring that EKEDC operates with the utmost integrity, free from bias or favouritism.

Dr. Sanda’s leadership is a testament to the transformative power of ethical leadership, ensuring that EKEDC continues to thrive and serve the Nigerian people with excellence.