Unmask syndicate behind political reecekering, Abia govt changes security agencies

BY EMEKA OKAFOR

In swift move to unmask those behind the scamming of innocent residents in Ugwunagbo Local Government Council who have fallen victim to the activities of some frustrates, Àbia State government has directed security agencies to commence immediate investigation into the activities of these scammers with a view to unmasking the racketeering of political appointments under Governor Alex Otti administration.

The government’s directive was contained in a release signed by the State Commissioner for Information and Culture, Prince Okey Kanu and made available to newsmen in Umuahia, yesterday, who drew the attention of residents the nefarious activities of three (3) members of a particular church in Ugwunagbo LGA who defraud unsuspecting residents of the area under the guise of having the authority of Governor Alex Otti , to nominate persons for political appointments.

According to the release, the State government noted with dismay that the syndicate had on 23rd June, 2023, reportedly requested one of their victims to pay a huge sum of money to facilitate his appointment as the Chairman of the Abia State Petroleum Taskforce.

” The victim consented as requested and paid some money to the syndicate with an agreement to pay the balance when the appointment materializes.

“The fraudsters later abandoned their victims as their fraudulent agenda was exposed following the appointment of a different person for the position by Governor Alex Otti.

The state government regretted that the syndicate swindled three (3) other indigenes of Ugwunagbo LGA of various sums of money running into hundreds of thousands of Naira for the same position.