Unknown gunmen rain bullets on Okorocha’s convoy,kill cop

By our reporter

The state of insecurity in Imo State moved another gear up when some unknown gunmen attacked the convoy of Imo West Senator, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha is also the immediate past governor of the South-East State.

Sources said Okorocha’s convoy came under heavy gunfire at Ihube community on the Okigwe-Enugu expressway, with one policeman dead.

The former governor himself disclosed these yesterday at Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the state.

The senator recalled that it was after he attended the funeral ceremony of the mother of former Imo State governor,Emeka Ihedioha, at Mbaise and the convoy had dropped him at his Spilbat mansion in Owerri and was on its way to Enugu, that the attack occurred.

“I am angry. I am very angry. I am angry because I spent two days in Enugu and nothing happened to me, but it is in my own state that the convoy released to me by the governor of Enugu State (a very good man) to attend the burial ceremony of Ihedioha’s mother at Mbaise that was attacked and one policeman killed.

“What is happening in Imo State makes me angry. Many people who are running to govern Imo State are not capable, but I have seen one man whose cap fits. When it is time, I will speak,” he said.

An aide of the former governor disclosed that the vehicles in the convoy, which comprised a Sports Utility Vehicle, a bus, and Hilux, were riddled with bullets.

According to the side, two other security agents kidnapped by the attackers, were released same day.

