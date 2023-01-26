Unknown Gunmen kills Subair Nosirudeen Ademola- Police

The police command in Lagos state , nigeria has confirmed the killing of a private investigator Mr subair nosirudeen Ademola who was murdered by unknown gunmen alongside his eldest son, daughter in-law and grandson at there resident at mushin, lagos.

According to an eyewitness, mr nosirudeen’s wife and their other son whose wife and son was murdered had been hiding away from home since the unfortunate incident.

The burial rite of the deceased was perform by the landlord association residing in their community alongside their family friends mr & mrs kehinde fatinoye, former cbn staff also pay condolence visit to the deceased residence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...