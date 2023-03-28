Unknown Gunmen kill 3 NSCDC officers in Imo

Some members of the ‘Unknown Gunmen’ criminal group in the early hours of Monday killed three personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSDC) in Imo State.

POLITICS NIGERIA learned that the attack which happened at EkeIsu market in Obiangwu Community in the Ngor Okpala Local Government Area (LGA) of the state threw the community into panic.

A source said that the NSCDC personnel were in a vehicle when they were ambushed and killed by the assailants.

“Their bodies have not been evacuated as we speak,” the source said.

This newspaper gathered that security operatives have taken over the community.

When contacted, Henry Okoye, the spokesperson for the police in Imo State, confirmed the killing of the three NSCDC personnel. He said the Imo Police Command will release an official statement soon.