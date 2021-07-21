Unknown Gunmen In Military Uniform Abduct Mother Of Bayelsa SSG

Madam Betinah Benson, the 80-year-old mother of the Secretary to the Bayelsa State Government (SSG), Hon. Konbowei Benson, has been kidnapped by gunmen disguised in military uniform.

She was abducted from her home in Yenagoa’s Old Assembly Quarters in the Ekeki neighborhood on Tuesday night.

SP Asinim Butswat, the Police Public Relations Officer for the Bayelsa State Command, confirmed the occurrence in a statement acquired by the Daily Independent.

He claims the victim was kidnapped around 11 p.m. and brought to an unknown location by the bandits.

“Madam Betinah Benson, 80 years old, was abducted on July 20, 2021, at approximately 2300 hours at her residence at Old Legislative Quarters, Azikoro Road, Yenagoa,” Butswat stated.

“The kidnappers invaded the house, clothed in military camouflage, and took the victim to an unknown location.”

Mr. Mike Okoli, the Commissioner of Police, and other investigators had also visited the scene of Madam Benson’s kidnapping, he added.

The message went on to say that the authorities have initiated a manhunt for the octogenarian’s rescue.

It will be recalled that the mother of the previous Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly was abducted at their village, Korokorosei, in the state’s Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, in January 2013.

Madama Ogboro Orumo Dark, the SSG’s mother-in-law, was abducted at her home in the Seibiri compound, also in Korokorosei, in May 2014.