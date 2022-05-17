‘Unknown Gunmen’ give conditions to stop ‘war’ in southeast

“Unknown Gunmen”, a group of rogue insurgents have said only the release of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the outlawed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), will restore peace to the southeast region.

DailyTimes learned that the gunmen, in letters written to nine Local Government Areas (LGAs) in Anambra state, notifying them of their preparedness to launch attacks on the communities.

Kanu, who has been in the custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) in Abuja following his arrest in Kenya in June 2021, is billed to appear in court again tomorrow (Wednesday) in continuation of his trail.

The hoodlums warned security agents to get ready for action in ‘Biafra Land’.

The local government areas listed to be attacked are: Ihiala, Aguata, Nnewi South, Awka North, Awka South, Idemili North, Idemili South, Orumba South, Orumba North and Anambra East.

Already, some of these Local Government Areas have been attacked by the gunmen, and in several instances, civilians and security agents were killed.

“Go and tell the President (Buhari) to release our oga (boss), Onyendu, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, or face continuous war – Final Warning”, part of the letter read.

