University of Ottawa announces renewable undergraduate scholarships for African students

By Motolani Oseni

Nigerian students and aspiring scholars from across Africa seeking international education opportunities have a new avenue for fulfilling their dreams, as the University of Ottawa, a prestigious North American institution, has announced the introduction of a new four-year renewable entrance and excellence scholarship program, with a total value of up to $100,000.

According to the school, the programme is specifically designed for Nigerian and other African students newly admitted to English undergraduate programs in the Telfer School of Management, engineering, science, health sciences, or social sciences.

During a recent media briefing, the university disclosed the eligibility criteria for these scholarships, stating, “To qualify for these scholarships, international students must meet the following requirements: they must be Nigerian citizens or citizens of any African country, must be newly admitted in the fall 2024 term in one of the eligible undergraduate programs offered in English within one of the listed faculties, must not enroll in the French immersion stream, and must possess a valid study permit when classes commence. Furthermore, students must be enrolled full-time.”

The university explained, “Depending on their academic performance, eligible students may receive an excellence scholarship worth a minimum of $CAN70,000 or an entrance scholarship worth at least $CAN40,000 over four years.”

With a total allocation exceeding $40.5 million, the University of Ottawa’s undergraduate international scholarship and financial aid program ranks among the most generous offered by any major Canadian institution. This program not only recognizes students’ pre-university achievements but also rewards their ongoing success throughout each term of full-time study.

The scholarships aim to provide Nigerian and other African students studying in English with access to a wide range of programs across three faculties while significantly reducing their tuition expenses.

To support prospective applicants through the application process, the University of Ottawa will organize multiple virtual information sessions to address questions and provide guidance to potential students.

The University of Ottawa stands as a vibrant international community comprising over 46,800 bright and engaged individuals, including more than 9,000 international students representing 145 countries. Located in the heart of Canada’s capital, the university offers world-class undergraduate and graduate programs.

It consistently ranks among the top 150 universities worldwide, making it an ideal destination for academic pursuits. Furthermore, Ottawa is consistently rated as one of the safest and most desirable cities in Canada in terms of safety and quality of life.

