University of Africa sets to Award Degrees to 905 graduands

By Aherhoke Okioma

The University of Africa ,Toru Orua in Bayelsa state said a total of 905 Graduands are be awarded degrees certificates at its Combined Convocation slated to take place on Saturday,20th June,2025,at it’s main campus, this was disclosed by the vice chancellor, Prof Solomon Ebrobra during the pre- convocation media briefing at it’s board room.

According to him,the 905 graduates cut across four sets ,out this numbers 208 are of the pioneer class of 2020 – 2021,287 are of the class of 2021 – 2023,while the rests 190 are of the class of 2023 – 2024 respectively.

He further explained that of these ,they will be awarded degrees in Agriculture, Arts and Education, Basic and Applied social and management sciences .

Giving the breakdown, he said 66 graduands made first class distinction, 223 made second class upper Division,284 graduands made second class lower division while 123 made Third class and 9 got pass.

Prof Solomon Ebrobra, who is third substantiative vice chancellor, applauded the founder of the university of Africa, Toru Orua, Senator Henry Seriake Dickson for his initiatives and equally commended the senator Douye Diri for his unwavering support to the university.

The University of Africa, Toru Orua, Bayelsa state was established in 2006 as public university, an academic mecca with a student population of 500, but today it has 4000 of students from 28 states of the country when it started academic session between 2017 – 2018 .

In related development,Dr Reuben Abati has attributed the reasons behind mass exodus of Nigerians to foreign countries in search of greener pastures due to insecurity,corruption,institutional decay, broken dreams,political instability and lack of employment caused by the Nigerian government to address these anomalies.

Dr Reuben who delivered the combined convocation lecture on ” The Japa Syndrome and The Future of University Education In Nigeria” at King Kpadia Memorial Civic Center ,Toru Orua, said Nigeria government have all it takes to arrest the trend,but the leaders have continued to implement policies that will endear Nigerians to develop their potentials and enjoy the benefits of good governance,and until the Universities, civil society groups and the media intensify their campaign and advocacy to ensure that those things that are attracting Nigerians abroad are provided here.

” Young Nigerians are not just escaping leadership ,but responding rationally to global opportunities that reward merit, skill and innovation”.

“Japan syndrome is not merely a social trend,but a symptom of deeper systematic challenges that demand our collective attention,wisdom and action” Dr Abati stated.

In his vote of thanks and remarks,the vice chancellor, Academic, Prof Barclays Ayakoroma and pro chancellor / Chairman Governing council Bar Kemela Okara had extolled the quality of the lecture and look forward to attending to some of the issues that cropped up from the lecture .To Dr Reuben Abati,they said they couldn’t thank him enough for the brilliant and erudite presentation.