Unity Bank, Training Hub to empower over 300 youths with digital skills

In a bid to promote SDG 8 for decent work and economic growth, Nigerian lender, Unity Bank Plc is collaborating with Kitian Training Hub, an Ibadan-based career advice and skills acquisition training centre to empower no fewer than 300 youths from Oyo State with different knowledge and skills designed to better equip beneficiaries to make career advancement, DailyTimesNGR gathered.

With the intervention, the Bank is providing support for sponsoring the youth training programme at the Kitian Training Hub set up to facilitate technical and vocational courses and thus drive digital skills acquisition among Nigerian youths and prepare them for job opportunities in the bourgeoning technology sector.

The fully-funded, “Skill Up” training programme focused on both digital and non-digital skills training, including graphics design, web design, UI/UX design, fashion design, domestic electrical installations, MS Word suite, and data analytics.

This partnership further underscores the Bank’s ongoing commitment to boosting capacity for the digital economy through strategic digital skills training programmes and empowering the youths to acquire critical skills required to play an active part in the thriving digital economy.

Recall that the Bank earlier this year collaborated with Alternate School Africa, a software training school in Lagos, as part of activities to celebrate International Women’s Day and empower young female engineers looking to acquire core software development skills and pursue a career in the information technology sector.

To enrich the content of the Kitian Training Hub “Skill Up” programme, the Bank anchored training on financial intelligence and business development for the beneficiaries, thereby preparing them for a life of entrepreneurship through the trainning.

Unity Bank’s Head of Retail & SME Banking, Dr. Opeyemi Ojesina who anchored the session exposed the students to the rudiments of managing and growing Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs).

In his further assessment of the collaborative initiative, Dr. Ojesina was satisfied with the content of the programme which according to him is not only scenario-based learning but also a well-packaged delivery style effective to close the gap between theory and practical; adding: “it will change the mindset of participants to easily take on the next big thing in their lives”.

“The Bank recognises that technology and innovation form the bedrock of the workforce that can take on the future, which is why we keep collaborating with relevant institutions that are moving in this direction” Mr Opeyemi quips.

The Chief Executive Officer of Kitian Training Hub, Mrs Taiwo Oshunniyi, commended the Bank for the partnership, stating that the partnership has helped the Hub to meet its objective of closing the widening skill gap within the economy.

“We appreciate all our partners, especially Unity Bank Plc. The training should fill some unemployment gaps. Some of our students picked courses in which they already have an interest, and with the knowledge, they will gain here, they will enhance their skills and even provide employment for other people”, Oshunniyi said.

